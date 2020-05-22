ARRESTS
• Terry Joseph Guidry, 24, Fort Riley, for battery. Free on $750 bond.
• Shawn Ryon Harrell, 17, Ogden, for criminal damage to property. Free with no bond listed.
• Stephen A. Shady, 28, Ogden, for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• James Allen Norton, 34, Manhattan, for stalking and violation of a protection order. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Ciara Cherelle Wooten, 31, 509 S. Juliette Ave., for probation violation. Confined without bond.
INCIDENTS
• Two Missouri people were treated for minor injuries after a crash in Riley County Thursday. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol, Jennifer Morris, 41, Kansas City, was driving east on Interstate 70, about two miles west of Kansas Highway 18, shortly after 9 a.m. The vehicle left the road to the left and hit the median guardrail. Emergency responders suspected Morris and her passenger, Roosevelt Collins, 43, Kansas City, suffered minor injuries and took them to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Breanna Hysong, 19, Ellsworth, for possession of marijuana at about 11:16 p.m. Wednesday while at 3150 Top of the World Drive.