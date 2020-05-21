ARRESTS
• Marques Abel Nathan McNair Singletary, 34, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Sherman Mark Sherin II, 24, 1514 College Ave. Unit D11, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 30-year-old man reported that someone damaged a window on his Dodge 1500 truck, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1400 block of Pierre Street at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.