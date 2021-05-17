ARRESTS
• Mitchell Alan Jones II, 25, 1715 Poyntz Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• James Andrew Moore II, 28, 1206 Vattier St. No. 5, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
• Kenneth Eugene Phinney, 61, Manhattan, for criminal damage to property and intimidation of a witness or victim. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Joseph Ryan Littrell, 22, 1200 Fremont St. No. 8, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Thomas Richard Scripter, 34, 3024 Claflin Road, for DUI. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Kylee Marie Ricke, 21, Cunningham, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Jason Bailey Norton, 51, Lyndon, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Damion Rashawn Whiting, 24, Knoxville, Tennessee, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Free on $500 bond.
• Jonas James Cruz, 21, 617 Bertrand St. Unit A, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Jessica Marie Haman, 37, 212 S. Fifth St. Unit A,, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $1,000 bond.
• John Caleb Chambers, 37, Manhattan, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 22-year-old man reported someone entered his apartment and stole a white Fender Player Telecaster guitar and a “starburst” color Jazz bass guitar, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 830 Moro St. in Manhattan at about 9:09 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $1,300. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A man fractured his leg after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Leonardville, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Barton and Falcon roads at about 7:24 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2009 Pontiac G8 driven by Trystin McCoy, 20, of Leonardville had driven off the road at a curve, went airborne, struck a utility pole, and over a barbed-wire fence into a field, ejecting McCoy from the car. Emergency responders took McCoy to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka via helicopter for treatment of his injuries.
• A 43-year-old man reported someone stole his black 2003 Mazda 3, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 313 Seventh St. in Ogden at about 10:32 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $5,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 47-year-old woman reported a 54-year-old man she knows sexually battered her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for the incident in Manhattan at about 2:49 a.m. Sunday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.
• Someone vandalized a restroom at Northeast Community Park with graffiti, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 400 Knox Lane at about 12:49 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $800. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 22-year-old man reported two men he didn’t know paid for a pair of shoes he was trying to sell with fake cash and hit him in the face with a handgun, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 500 block of Dornoch Way at about 4:14 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 40-year-old woman reported a 36-year-old man physically injured her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery in Manhattan at about 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• Police arrested a 50-year-old Manhattan man after a 31-year-old woman reported they fought, which resulted in a broken window, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report in connection with the incident in Manhattan at about 11:25 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $100. Officers arrested David Voter, 1000 Yuma St. No. 1, on the offenses of interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property. Voter is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $2,000 bond.