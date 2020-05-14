ARRESTS
• Johan Hamlet Cano-Guzman, 22, 2138 Patricia Place, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Shannon Lavar Bryant, 42, 1023 Yuma St. No. 2, for violation of offender registration act. Confined on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 55-year-old woman allegedly used a USD 383 business account to purchase personal items, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $3.076.
• Someone took a rented 2019 Ford Flex from Enterprise, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 1500 block of Humboldt St. at about 11:55 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is more than $500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone took a leaf blower and two batteries from a 36-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man’s garage, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 1430 Vista Lane at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for a past rape in Manhattan at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, listing a 32-year-old woman as the victim and a 35-year-old male she knows as the suspect. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.