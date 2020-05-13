ARRESTS
• Austin Lee Dowling, 26, 1107 Woodland St., for DUI, possession of marijuana, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and vehicle liability insurance required. Free on $750 bond.
• Shannon Lavar Bryant, 42, 1023 Yuma St. No. 2, for probation violation. Confined on $15,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 33-year-old man allegedly stalked and harassed a 26-year-old woman, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary, stalking, violation of a protection order, harassment by telecommunication device and unlawful acts concerning computers in Manhattan at about 6:06 p.m. Tuesday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• A 57-year-old woman reported she never received a phone she bought from a woman she knows, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in Manhattan at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim.