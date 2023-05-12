ARRESTS

  • Ermadacia Ruby Larai Helms, 22, 1026 Sunset Ave. No. 8, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Max Henry Smith, 20, 1531 Leavenworth St. A, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Sadie Jo Hartner, 25, 2135 Buckingham No. 2, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Elijah Tee McLeroy, 21, Ogden, for criminal deprivation of property. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Dennis Joe Sunneberg, 62, 2204 Griffith Terrace, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Charlie Michael Baird, 21, 1615 Fairchild Ave., for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Andrew Paul Brandenburg, 44, homeless, for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. Held on $1,000 bond.
  • Hillary Rosa Tellez, 20, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Dalton Lee Baldauf Brown, 23, 1115 Thurston St. D, for battery of a law enforcement officer, battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Released on $4,000 bond.
  • Clarence Edward Knight, 70, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond.
  • Robert Depre Bagget, 29, 501 Stone Drive No. 1212, for possession of marijuana and domestic battery. Released on $4,000 bond.
  • Chancellor Blair Copenhaver, 31, Wamego, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
  • Christy Su Woolsey, 39, 924 Fremont St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.