Ermadacia Ruby Larai Helms, 22, 1026 Sunset Ave. No. 8, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Max Henry Smith, 20, 1531 Leavenworth St. A, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Sadie Jo Hartner, 25, 2135 Buckingham No. 2, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Elijah Tee McLeroy, 21, Ogden, for criminal deprivation of property. Released on $2,000 bond.
Dennis Joe Sunneberg, 62, 2204 Griffith Terrace, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Charlie Michael Baird, 21, 1615 Fairchild Ave., for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
Andrew Paul Brandenburg, 44, homeless, for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. Held on $1,000 bond.
Hillary Rosa Tellez, 20, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Dalton Lee Baldauf Brown, 23, 1115 Thurston St. D, for battery of a law enforcement officer, battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Released on $4,000 bond.
Clarence Edward Knight, 70, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond.
Robert Depre Bagget, 29, 501 Stone Drive No. 1212, for possession of marijuana and domestic battery. Released on $4,000 bond.
Chancellor Blair Copenhaver, 31, Wamego, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
Christy Su Woolsey, 39, 924 Fremont St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Noah Haberichter, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 200 block of Westwood Road.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and trespassing at 3:06 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan. Officers listed a 36-year-old man as the victim when he reported unknown male and female suspects damaged the victim’s front door and a fish tank with accessories. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you
for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan. Enterprise Leasing was listed as the victim when it was reported an unknown man stole a grey 2021 BMW X2 worth approximately $39,000. The car was later found totaled around 4 p.m. by local police in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Darrel Smith, 42, of Manhattan was arrested at noon Thursday on his five Geary County warrants with a total bond of $90,000. Smith is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Officers filed a report for theft at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of N. Seth Child Road in Manhattan. Gerken Rent All Inc. was listed as the victim when it was reported a 36-year-old man rented a dump trailer and vibratory plate compactor and never returned them. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $14,700. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Westbaker Street in Manhattan. A 61-year-old woman was listed as the victim when she reported the rear passenger window of her car was broken out while she was at work. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cas