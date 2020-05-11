ARRESTS
• Kristina Mishell Reichmuth, 28, Leonardville, for DUI, domestic battery, driving while suspended, failure to stop at an accident and criminal restraint. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Justin Scott Roatch, 32, 415 Walters Drive No. 404, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of marijuana and possession of depressant. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Matthew Leon Thommen, 27, Topeka, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.
• Garrett Kane Silva, 23, Ogden, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Mary Michelle Weyand, 55, 2907 Jeffrey Circle, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A woman was reported as having been sexually assaulted by a man, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated sodomy in Riley County at about 12:40 a.m. Monday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no further information is available at this time.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
• Laura Connor, 22, 2205 Buckingham St., for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at about 2:56 p.m. Friday while in the 200 block of North Fourth Street.
• William Tarr, 28, 318 N. 16th St., for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at about 2:56 p.m. Friday while in the 200 block of North Fourth Street.