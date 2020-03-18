ARRESTS
• Jeremy Wayne Baker, 38, 3307 Fairman Circle, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
• Tiffany Lynn Keck, 29, Ogden, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Tykeeya Ronnea Williams, 25, 609 Highland Ridge Drive No. 8208, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Russell Luis Allen Jr., 38, Salina, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Arron James Flower, 37, Manhattan, for criminal threat. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Gina Maria Jones, 26, 2412 Buttonwood Drive, for failure to appear. Confined on $6,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 23-year-old woman reported that someone damaged items inside her apartment, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Garden Way at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $2,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 32-year-old man allegedly battered a 26-year-old woman, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and domestic battery in Manhattan at about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• Police arrested two Manhattan men on Tuesday on drug- and burglary-related charges, according to an RCPD report.
Officers arrested Samuel Creighton Harris, 32, 429 Leavenworth Street, and Troy Arnet Rhodd, 49, Manhattan, just before 7 p.m. near the Blue Hills Shopping Center. Harris is charged with aggravated battery; criminal damage to property; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Harris is confined at the Riley County jail on a $10,000 bond.
Rhodd is charged with two counts of burglary; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; two counts of theft by deception; and two counts of making false information. He is confined on a $16,000 bond.
Officers listed a 49-year-old man, whom police did not identify, as the victim of the burglary and Wildcat Pawn and Jewelry the victim of theft and making false information.