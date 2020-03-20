ARRESTS
• John James Daugherty, 35, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 231, for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. Free on $750 bond.
• Joshua Adam Jones, 30, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined on $100 bond.
• Marilyn Elizabeth Hobbs, 35, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $12,000 bond.
• Eric Joshua Swarts, 41, Enterprise, for failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Thomas Bryan Farrell, 50, 8171 Frog Holler, for failure to appear. Free on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 45-year-old man reported that someone took his black utility trailer with blue carpet on the deck, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2100 Westchester Drive at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $1,400. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone damaged an 85-year-old woman’s vending machine and took money, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property 7003 Tuttle Creek Blvd. at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $2,105. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• One man suffered possible injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Wamego Thursday, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. A 2010 Mazda RX8 driven by Joseph Awerkamp, 21 of St. Marys, was driving east on Kansas Highway 24 near Onaga Road at about 8:45 a.m. Awerkamp lost control of the vehicle because of the wet road. The car slid across the dividing lane to hit a vehicle in the westbound lane, a 1996 Buick Century driven by Kevin Fleming, 59, of St. George. Fleming told emergency responders he felt a pain but declined to be transported to the hospital. Awerkamp was uninjured. Both men were wearing seat belts, according to the report.