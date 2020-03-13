ARRESTS
• Geoffrey K. Sambu, 26, Junction City, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
• Delilah Jane Malone, 32, Ogden, for distribution of certain stimulants; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance; possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Anthony Ray Moss, 52, Topeka, for probation violation. Confined on $813 bond.
• Anthony Juan Murphy, 54, Ogden, for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Amanda Sue Wilroy, 42, 730 Allen Road No. 26, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Matthew Edward Merrill, 33, Topeka, for six counts of violation of a protection order. Free with no bond listed.
• Timothy Jerome Randolph, 47, Kansas City, Missouri, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.