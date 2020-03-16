ARRESTS
• David Robert Opat, 26, 2216 Claflin Road No. 2, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Larry James Mitchell Jr., 44, 1516 Colorado St., for possession of a depressant; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and possession of marijuana. Free on $6,000 bond.
• Amanda Hope Pixler, 30, 913 Humboldt St. No. 4, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and possession of marijuana. Confined with no bond listed.
• Germy Terrell Cameron, 34, Manhattan, for driving while suspended and operating a car without an ignition interlock device. Free on $750 bond.
• Andrew Shay Franklin, 18, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Kyndel Ann Louise McCloy, 21, Junction City, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
• Jesus Enrique Nicolas Salazar, 25, 308 Sherry Place, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Linden Lee Stueve, 27, 5609 Powercat Place, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Alexis Jove, 22, Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Free on $750 bond.
• Russell Kent Briggs, 64, 240 Drake Drive, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.