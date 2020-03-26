ARRESTS
• Daniel Raymond Reyes, 38, 5204 Terra Heights Drive, for burglary, theft of property or services, stalking and criminal threat. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Joseph Henry Williams, 36, Mishawaka, Indiana, for criminal threat against a law enforcement officer and harassment by a telecommunication device. Free on $4,000 bond.
• Dustin Joseph Beeler, 26, Topeka, for DUI. Exceptionally cleared.
• Andrew Moore II, 27, Manhattan, for probation violation. Confined on $12,000 bond.
• Joseph Douglas Keehn, 26, Wamego, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took miscellaneous property from the Flint Hills Job Corps, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 4620 Eureka Drive at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $6,500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 32-year-old man reported that someone took his 2006 Ford Freestyle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft of a motor vehicle at 5500 Skyway Drive at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.