ARRESTS
• Steven Craig Bowman Jr., 38, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $7,500 bond.
• Christopher Lloyd Fox, 25, Piedmont, Missouri, for violation of a protection order. Free on $1,00 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took miscellaneous tools from a parked trailer belonging to Vexspa LLC, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 3003 Anderson Avenue at about 10:25 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $3,500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Darius Denson, 23, 220 N. Juliette Ave., for possession of marijuana at about 5:04 p.m. Tuesday while in the 800 block of Hayes Drive.