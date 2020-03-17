ARRESTS
• Daniel Raymond Reyes, 38, 5204 Terra Heights Drive, for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $408 bond.
• Daniel Sanchez Jr., 28, 922 Garden Way No. 5, for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Thomas Christopher Lopez Jr., 48, 235 Fordham Road, for violation of protection order, criminal trespass and intimidation of a witness or a victim. Confined with no bond listed.
• Melinda Mae Woodruff, 43, 241 Ridge Drive, for theft of property or services. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Ryyon Minees Fritz, 26, Quincy, Missoui, for failure to appear. Free on $6,000 bond.
• Storm Jamion Lee Roudybush, 28, Clay Center, for criminal trespass. Free with no bond listed.
• Michael Jordan Yoxall, 28, 1031 Yuma St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 61-year-old man reported that someone damaged his porch, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 617 Bertrand St. at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $5,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Riley County Police arrested a Manhattan man on offenses of burglary and attempting to expose his genitals to people, according to an RCPD report. Officers arrested Ryan James Leonard, 25, 3129 Lundin Drive No. 10, at about 2:51 a.m. Monday while in the 3400 block of Newbury Street. He is charged with aggravated burglary and attempted lewd and lascivious behavior. Officers listed the victims in the case as a 44-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and two juveniles, who were present when the individual entered the home. Police did not identify the victims. Leonard is free on a $12,000 bond.
• A woman reported that someone stole her ring while she washed her hands in a bathroom at the mall, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 100 Manhattan Town Center at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $700. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 32-year-old man allegedly battered a 47-year-old man and damaged property, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.