ARRESTS
• Hunter James Rahto, 21, 2009 College View Road, for conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property. Free with no bond listed.
• Mason Oliver Allen Jackson, 18, 2545 Vinson Drive, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Jeremy Ray Jones, 38, 820 Colorado St. No. 3, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
• Nick Bowser Jr., 42, Ogden, for probation violation. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Stephanie Maxine McGrath, 40, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
INCIDENTS
• A 20-year-old man and a 76-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old man damaged items in their home, according to a Riley County Police Department report.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 4 a.m. on Friday.
The estimated total loss is $500.
Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.