ARRESTS
• Mersadies Renette Heskett, 20, Wamego, for three counts of failure to appear. Free on $2,035 bond.
• Matthew Taylor Beach, 32, 2911 Jacque Circle, for two counts of criminal threat and criminal damage to property. Free on $4,000 bond.
• Traveil Lyn Lewis, 38, 725 Griffith Drive No. 4, for criminal threat and violation of a protection order. Confined on $30,000 bond.
• Antonio Demond Neal, 29, 2401 Stadium Place No. 1, for failure to appear. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Thomas Bryan Farrell, 50, St. Marys, for interference with a law enforcement officer; fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; reckless driving; driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked; and driving while a habitual violator. Free on $6,000 bond.
• Downey Destorm Wood, 23, Fountain, Colorado, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Daiosha Lashone Singletary, 24, Fort Riley, for driving while suspended. Free on $500 bond.
• Amber May Crawford, 26, 513 Stone Drive No. 2304, for making false information, theft by deception and possession of stolen property. Free on $3,000 bond.