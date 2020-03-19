ARRESTS
• Martha Jane Whitehair, 41, 700 Fremont St. No. 1, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Aaron Lee Lewis, 25, Manhattan, for criminal threat, interference with a law enforcement officer, violation of a protection order, and harassment by a telecommunication device. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Julian Rosario, 29, Junction City, for probation violation. Free on $1,000 bond.
• George Duane Newell Jr., 31, Clay Center, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and unlawful obtainment of prescription drugs. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Russell Royal Springer, 59, Manhattan, for battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A St. George man suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash near Interstate 70 and McDowell Creek Road Wednesday morning, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers responded to the 1800 block McDowell Creek Road at about 8:25 a.m. and found a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Erik Ukena had crashed. Emergency responders took Ukena to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment. Police issued him a citation for improper driving on a laned roadway.
• An 89-year-old man reported that someone took his iPhone, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 424 14th St. in Ogden at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $687. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 36-year-old man reported that someone took a shotgun, electronics and power tools from his residence, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 1342 Pillsbury Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $3,300. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.