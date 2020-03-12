ARRESTS
• Cole Nathan Hutchinson, 37, 1122 Claflin Road No. 108, for failure to appear. Free on $50 bond.
• Johnna Matias Howell, 35, Junction City, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Douglas Ray Baxter, 49, 1123 Yuma St. Unit B, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; distribution of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and possession of marijuana. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Rebecca Lynn Reichel, 25, 820 Colorado St. No. 2, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Eugene Milton, 61, 414 North Sixth Street, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Todd Allan Pearson, 37, 820 Colorado St. No. 3, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Lisa Louise Price, 39, Council Grove, for probation violation. Confined on $578 bond.
• Michelle Florence Merkle, 39, 431 Leavenworth St. No. 6, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Mary Courtney Bolte, 51, 518 Augusta Way No. 204, for possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Jordan Delbert Loran Hodges, 28, St. George, for two counts of possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance; interference with a law enforcement officer; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• An 84-year-old woman reported that a 44-year-old woman she knows used her debit card to make fraudulent purchases, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for identity theft at 1001 Sycamore Lane at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is more than $500. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 32-year-old man reported a man he didn’t know got into a physical altercation with him and struck him with a handgun, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at the Shop Quik at 430 Fort Riley Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.