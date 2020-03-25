ARRESTS
• Kelli Ilene Stockton, 23, Ogden, for criminal damage to property and criminal restraint. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Kaleb Laine Stewart, 25, 318 Fremont St. No. 3, for probation violation. Free on $750 bond.
• Amanda Sue Wilroy, 42, 730 Allen Road No. 26, for violation of offender registration act. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Cade Scotland Mocabee, 17, St. George, for possession of marijuana. Free with no bond listed.
• Nathan Robert Henning, 17, Westmoreland, for possession of marijuana. Free with no bond listed.
• Jacie Elizabeth Dodge, 15, St. George, for possession of marijuana. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 35-year-old man allegedly battered and threatened a 38-year-old woman, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, deprivation of property and criminal trespass in Manhattan at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.