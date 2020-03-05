ARRESTS
• Jonathan Thomas Cole, 35, 421 Brookridge Drive, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr., 21, 2560 Candle Crest Circle, for four counts of failure to appear. Confined on $3,500 bond.
• Johnna Matias Howell, 35, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Thomas Bryan Farrell, 50, St. Marys, for three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $9,000 bond.
• John Robert Bandy, 55, Lakewood, Colorado, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $15,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone stole numerous STIHL tools from Brooks Yamaha, according to a Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office report. Deputies responded to a report of a break-in at the business at 8070 E. Highway 24 at about 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25. Someone had taken tools that included chainsaws, leaf blower packs and a concrete saw. Vehicles that might be associated with the incident are a silver or charcoal Ford Escape and an older model Mercury Sable. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information call Detective Hinkle at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip through the Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com
• A Topeka man was injured in a crash in Riley County after falling asleep at the wheel, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. Carter Butler, 62, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus west on Interstate 70, about a mile west of McDowell Creek, at about 1:25 p.m. The report said Butler fell asleep and his car crossed through the median and eastbound lane and ran into a guardrail. Emergency responders took Butler to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of suspected minor injuries.