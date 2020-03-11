ARRESTS
• Rupert Myles Cooper, 28, Manhattan, for interference with a law enforcement officer, failure to appear, driving while suspended, no proof of motor vehicle liability and registration of vehicles operated in Kansas. Confined on $1,750 bond.
• Stanley Rouse Brock, 63, 2106 Prairie Field Place, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
• Taylor Mechel Bullock, 20, 1026 Garden Way Unit B, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $2,000 bond.
• James Edward Dailey, 21, 5550 Stone Crest Court No. 202, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A Manhattan man was arrested in connection with an assault incident Tuesday evening, according to a Riley County Police Department report.
Officers arrested Daniel Jonathan Valaika, 22, 2959 Zeandale Road, on offenses of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal damage to property, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal threat at about 6:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of Zeandale Road.
Police listed three men — a 20-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 31-year-old — whom they did not identify, as the victims.
Valaika is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
RCPD said because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.