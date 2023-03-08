ARRESTS

  • Daniel Jonathan Valaika, 25, 2959 Zeandale Road, for probation violation. Held with no bond listed.
  • Bobby Lee Pearson, 39, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Elizabeth Marie Butry, 28, 216 Harvey Drive, for contributing to child misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor, rape and attempted rape. Held with no bond listed.
  • Kathy Kay Finch, 56, Kansas City, Kansas, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.

