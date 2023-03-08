ARRESTS
- Daniel Jonathan Valaika, 25, 2959 Zeandale Road, for probation violation. Held with no bond listed.
- Bobby Lee Pearson, 39, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
- Elizabeth Marie Butry, 28, 216 Harvey Drive, for contributing to child misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor, rape and attempted rape. Held with no bond listed.
- Kathy Kay Finch, 56, Kansas City, Kansas, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Owen Stuckwisch, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 900 block of Ratone Street.
- Joseph Korte, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container while at N. 11 St. and Bertrand Street.
- Maria Hernandez, 20, Wichita, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of an open container while in the 1000 block of Bertrand Street.
- Santiago Lizarraga, 19, Olathe, for possession of an open container and possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 1100 block of Bluemont Avenue.
- John Davis, 29, Manhattan, for possession of an open container while in the 1300 block of Laramie Street.
- Matthias Hooke, 18, Lindsborg, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 1200 block of Moro Street.
- Kyanna Lankton, 19, Leroy, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N. 10th and Ratone streets.
- Kolton King, 23, Hutchinson, for possession of an open container while in the 900 block of Ratone Street.
- Lance Goering, 20, Lawrence, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N. 11th and Ratone streets.
- Reegon Witt, 22, Danbury, NB, for possession of an open container while at 1111 Moro St., Tate’s.
- Justin Collins, 21, Louisburg, for possession of an open container while in the 900 block of Laramie Street.
- Davis Schmidt, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N. 11th and Kearney streets.
- Samantha Moburg, 20, Leavenworth, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N. 11th and Thurston streets.
- Serenity Washburn, 18, Burlington, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N. 10th and Ratone streets.
- Darci Summervill, 21, Savonburg, for possession of an open container while in the 900 block of Ratone Street.
- Clayton Wharton, 22, Manhattan, for possession of an open container while at N. 10th and Ratone streets.
- Ethan Hayes, 22, Great Bend, for possession of an open container while in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
- Jasmine Crawford, 18, Wichita, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, while in the 1000 block of Ratone Street.
- Lukas Clamons, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N. 10th and Bertrand streets.
- Aubrey Akins, 19, Wichita, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N. 10th and Bertrand streets.
- Grant Harmony, 20, Hutchinson, for possession of marijuana while in the 900 block of Ratone Street.
- Garrett Carver, 22, Manhattan, for possession of an open container while in the 800 block of Bertrand Street.
- James Derouchey, 19, Wamego, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 1000 block of Ratone Street.
- Maycie Denoon, 20, Chanute, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, while in the 900 block of Ratone Street.
- Jarrett Angle, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N. 10th and Ratone streets.
- Brianna Brand, 19, Great Bend, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of an open container while in the 1000 block of Ratone Street.
- Blake Stucky, 18, Pretty Prairie, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N. 9th and Thurston streets.
- Tyler Mathews, 22, Linn Valley, for possession of an open container while in the 900 block of Laramie Street.
- Peyton Schwartz, 22, Chase, for possession of an open container while in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
- Brooklynn Forrest, 18, Wichita, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.
INCIDENTS
- Giovanny Ayala, 43, of Manhattan was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Monday for indecent solicitation of a child and breach of privacy. The arrest stems from an investigation involving Ayala and two victims known to him. They are 15- and 16-year-old girls. Ayala was issued a total bond of $15,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report. Due to the nature of this case, no further information will be released.
- Daneille Sullivan, 31, of Wichita was arrested on Monday while already confined in the Riley County Jail for her outstanding Sumner County District Court warrant for probation violation. This warrant holds a total bond of $20,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Houston Street in Manhattan. An 18-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported the catalytic converter on his truck was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Ricky Dunklin, 28, of Manhattan was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Monday for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. This arrest stems from a Dec. 11 incident where it was reported Dunklin strangled a 22-year-old woman known to him. Dunklin was issued a total bond of $5,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Linda Couch, 69, of Manhattan was involved in a crash with a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Linda Gibbs, 74, also of Manhattan. Gibbs and a passenger of her vehicle were transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.
- Officers filed a report for battery on law enforcement at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Riley County Jail. A 24-year-old male RCPD Corrections Officer was listed as the victim when it was reported a 41-year-old female inmate threw food at him. Tia Swarthout, 41, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for battery on a law enforcement officer. She was issued a $15,000 bond for this charge and remains confined in the Riley County Jail.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported her 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen around Jan. 20 by a 29-year-old man she knows. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $550.