ARRESTS
• Bailey Nicole Crumpton, 22, 2237 Seaton Ave., for DUI, possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $750 bond.
• Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 36, 1204 Yuma St. No. 4, for failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr., 22, 2560 Candle Crest Circle, for domestic battery and battery. Free with no bond listed.
• Octavious Andrew Brown, 22, 43 Waterway Place, for criminal trespass. Free on $500 bond.
• Nicholas Paul Simpson, 23, 3913 Forrest Creek Circle, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Jared John Hoston, 21, Spring Hill, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Thomas Robert Kelly, 32, 1600 Pierre St., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Alexavier Jose Galicia, 22, 1615 Denison Ave. No. 319, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Kaden William Crawley Henry, 14, Manhattan, for liquor purchase, possession or consumption by a minor. Free with no bond listed.
• Jarman Deon Morgan, 43, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 32, for probation violation; violation of offender registration act; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $15,000 bond.
• Delilah Denise Bellamy, 42, 820 Colorado St. No. 2, for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 15-year-old girl reported an 18-year-old man raped her, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for rape in Ogden at about 12:32 p.m. Friday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.
• A 34-year-old woman allegedly stole about $5,000 from Dillons, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 130 Sarber Lane at about 3:37 p.m. Friday.
• One person was injured after a crash near west Manhattan, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 600 block of East Poyntz Avenue at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2021 Honda Odyssey driven by Jodi Henkel, 42, of Wamego, had struck a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Cristy Ukene, 39, of St. George, after Henkel experienced a medical emergency while driving. Emergency responders took Henkel to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
• A 20-year-old man reported a 22-year-old man struck his windshield with a tire iron, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated assault and criminal damage to property near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Bluemont Avenue at about 12:37 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Landon Reeves, 21, 1853 Fairchild Ave., for possession of an open container in public at about 11:42 p.m. Friday while in the 1000 block of North 11th Street.
• Zachary Evans, 29, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at about 10:05 p.m. Friday while at Anderson Avenue and North Seth Child Road.
• Bradley Hahn, 21, 1026 Ratone St., for possession of an open container in public at about 11:42 p.m. Friday while at North 11th Street and Kearney Street.
• Victoria Beaver, 19, 1525 Denison Ave., for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 12:14 a.m. Saturday while at 1628 Fairchild Ave.