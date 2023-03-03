Emily Marie Cox, 21, Junction City, for driving while suspended. Released on $500 bond.
Brian Mitchell Davenport, 39, 1430 Watson Place No. H16, for failure to appear. Held on $250 bond.
Jose Adrian Banuelos Hernandez, 25, homeless, for two counts of failure to appear. Held on $15,000 bond.
Chrystal Lynn Theis, 44, 1322 Baehr Place, for failure to appear. Released on $10,000 bond.
Mary Edelmire Curtis, 61, Junction City, for possession of opiate, narcotic or certain stimulant. Held on $6,000 bond.
Chrystal Lynn Theis, 44, 1322 Baehr Place, for failure to appear. Released on $3,000 bond.
Antonio Terrell Hill, 51, Ogden, for uniform criminal extradition act. Held with no bond listed.
Darrell Lee Stevens, 37, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 63, for probation violation. Held on $10,000 bond.
Tyler Richard Heinen, 20, 716 Bertrand St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Andrew Paul Brandenburg, 44, homeless, for theft. Held on $750 bond.
Tia Rene Swarthout, 41, homeless, for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Released on $1,000 bond.
Michael Ray Watt, 41, 820 Church Ave., for criminal threat, theft and criminal trespass. Held on $6,000 bond.
Sarah Elizabeth Teener, 41, 1900 Judson St., for two counts of failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Taylor Cruz, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.
INCIDENTS
Darrel Smith, 41, of Manhattan was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday after a search warrant led to meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a gun being found in his residence. Smith was arrested for possession of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts of drug distribution, drug possession, and violation of offender registration. Smith remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $90,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Skyway Drive in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported her 18-carat gold earrings were stolen from her purse. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $550. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Riley Ave. Casey’s General Store was listed as the victim when it was reported someone had broken a window with a baseball bat, entered through the broken window, and stolen approximately $250 worth of vaping pods. The damage to the window is worth approximately $500. Officers who responded to the call quickly identified the suspect as Estevan Rochin, 16, of Ogden. Rochin was arrested around 6:15 a.m. Thursday for burglary and criminal damage to property. Rochin will be processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.
stopher Mackey, 34, of Manhattan was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday in connection with a Feb. 11 hit and run in the 4700 block of Skyway Drive that left a 30-year-old man in critical condition. The man was found around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the side of the road with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. He was transported to Via Christi and later to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment of his injuries. Mackey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident resulting in great bodily harm and two counts of interference with law enforcement. He is currently being held in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond pending his first appearance in Riley County District Court.