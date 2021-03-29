ARRESTS
• Devin Jerome Cole, 35, Alta Vista, for DUI, driving while suspended and transporting an open container. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Caitlin Jade Pretzer, 28, 821 Vattier St., for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Octavious Andrew Brown, 22, 43 Waterway Place, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Delilah Jane Malone, 33, Ogden, for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jasmin Kalina Reyes, 20, Kansas City, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Trevonn Frederick Joe Hall, 22, Manhattan, for failure to appear and two counts of probation violation. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Jonya Dautry Kelley, 39, Council Grove, for failure to appear. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Tyrik Ali Akpabio, 28, Topeka, for failure to appear. Free on $8,000 bond.
• Jacob Lee Keeler, 24, Topeka, for parole violation. Confined on $750 bond.
• Garrett Charles Knott, 19, 1700 N. Manhattan Ave. No. 306, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Ethan James Rasgorshek, 19, Crete, Nebraska, for liquor purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $500 bond.
• Kevin Scott Easter, 19, 1545 Denison Ave., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Marvin Santell Gatewood Jr., 21, Junction City, for two counts of rape. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Blaine Allen Godinez, 30, Manhattan, for probation violation. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Jeryl Keith Denton, 24, Junction City, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Confined on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 33-year-old man reported an 18-year-old man threatened him with a gun, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 400 block of North Main Street in Riley at about 10:24 a.m. Friday. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 32-year-old woman reported a 23-year-old man made physical contact in a rude and insulting manner with her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for battery on an officer in the 1000 block of South Seth Child Road at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 21-year-old woman reported a man she didn’t know exposed himself to her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for lewd and lascivious behavior in the 700 block of North Manhattan Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. Because of the nature of this crime, no further information will be released. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 33-year-old man reported someone broke into a storage closet and stole a black Husky toolbox containing miscellaneous hand tools, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 700 block of Dondee Drive at about 7:12 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $1,300. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 43-year-old man reported someone broke into his home and stole a Ruger AR-15, a Sig Sauer AR-15, a 308 Aero Precision rifle, a 22 Ruger rifle, a 9 mm Springfield handgun, and a Benelli M4 semi-automatic shotgun, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 800 block of Fremont Street at about 7:58 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $10,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 37-year-old man reported someone entered his vehicle and stole an Advanced Army Combat Helmet, black mechanic gloves, a Fighting Load Carrier Molle Vest, an Army Assault backpack, six ammo pouches, a patrol cap, a yellow reflective training belt, and black Oakley glasses, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 700 block of Loma Ridge Circle at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday, also listing the Department of the Army as a victim. Estimated total loss is $805. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 25-year-old man reported a man he didn’t know injured him and damaged his vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for battery and criminal damage to property in the 1400 block of Normandy Place at about 9:23 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Three women, ages 21, 22 and 28, reported three men they didn’t know entered into their apartment and stole a Playstation 4, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 2200 block of College Avenue at about 10:44 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $280. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.