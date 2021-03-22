ARRESTS
• Valen James McDaniel, 22, 1505 University Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Ryan Allen Klos, 22, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Kristian DeVaughn Starks, 26, Junction City, for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass and possession of a hallucinogenic drug. Held on $3,000 bond.
• Sarah Dawn Dickey, 32, Overland Park, for failure to appear. Held on $750 bond.
• Michael Anthony Gross Jr., 27, Junction City, for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Thomas Jenkins Belville III, 24, 721 Fremont St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Released on $268 bond.
• Noah Thomas Dirks, 22, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Cole Johnston Murphey, 22, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for distribution or possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of opiate or narcotic, interference with a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempt to elude, and possession of marijuana.
• Cayawnee Ann Morris-Wyley, 18, 525 N. Manhattan Ave. No. 6, domestic batter and criminal damage to property. Released on $3,000 bond.
• Octavious Andrew Brown, 22, 43 Waterway Place, for theft of property, theft by deception, criminal use of a financial card, attempted theft by deception and attempted criminal use of a financial card. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Melissa Renea Poston, 46, 605 Leavenworth St. No. 3, for DUI, two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer, battery of a law enforcement officer and possession of opiate or narcotic. Held on $5,000 bond.
• Alicia Ann Scoggan, 30, 501 Stone Drive No. 1106, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr., 22, 2560 Candle Crest Circle, for domestic battery. Released with no bond listed.
• Laura Ann MacKenzie Miller, 40, 1322 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Released on $3,00 bond.
• Ryan Read Routson, 39, 1637 Osage St., for criminal damage to property. Released on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone damaged a vehicle Friday.
Officers filed a report criminal damage to property at 7:21 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of College Heights Circle in Manhattan. Officers listed a 58-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect smashed in a window on a 2018 Jeep Wrangler. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and domestic battery in Manhattan at 5:36 p.m. Friday. Officers listed a 35-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman as the victims when it was reported a 38-year-old woman suspect and a 35-year-old man suspect threatened them.
• Someone stole a vehicle Saturday.
Officers filed a report for theft a 6:37 a.m. Satuday in the 400 block of S. Sixth Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 65-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a green and grey 1996 Dodge Ram 1500. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,095. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
•Someone stole wiring from a condemned building Saturday.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 9:43 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of E. Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed McPherson Wrecking Inc. as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered a condemned building and stole copper wiring. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A former employee did not return a car to Kia of Manhattan.
Officers filed a report for criminal deprivation of property at 7:23 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of South Port Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed Kia of Manhattan as the victim and a 32-year-old male ex-employee as the suspect when it was reported he did not return a 2020 Kia Telluride owned by the company after his release of employment. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $45,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 12:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan. Officers listed a 37-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a Reese 5th wheel 16K truck hitch. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for sexual battery at 2:02 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 79-year-old woman as the victim and a 69-year-old man known to her as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.