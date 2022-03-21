ARRESTS
• Jay D. Walters, 62, Valley Falls, for possession of marijuana and distribution or possession with intent to distribute heroin or certain stimulant. Held on $6,000 bond.
• Alison Patricia Nwafor, 47, 3608 Vanesta Drive, for distribution of opiates, narcotics or stimulant, use of communication facility, or attempted distribution or possession with intent to distribute heroin or certain stimulant. Held on $15,000 bond.
• Brian Lee Hardwick, 40, Conroe, Texas, for theft by deception. Released on $4,000 bond.
• Koltyn Tomas Lee Moore, 26, 1105 Walters Drive, for three counts of failure to appear. Released on $12,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Tamarion Green, 19, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:33 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 36-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 36-year-old male suspect broke a broom, two televisions, two remote controls, and two mason jars. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $500.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Mission Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported someone broke into and damaged her car and stole sunglasses, mail, and an air freshener. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $520. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and domestic battery in Manhattan at 2:08 p.m. Saturday. Officers listed a 37-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 51-year-old male suspect pushed her and punctured all four tires of her car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $900. Adolf Khan, 51, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Khan was issued a total bond of $4,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 3:46 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Allen Road in Manhattan. Officers listed a 49-year-old man as the victim when it was reported someone broke into his storage shed and stole a Dewalt generator and numerous power tools, clothing, a speaker box, and two sets of tires and rims. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $4,060. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and domestic battery at 9:39 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 60-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 57-year-old male suspect punched her. Gregory Roberts, 57, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for domestic battery. Roberts is currently confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $2,000.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 12:24 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Churchill Way in Manhattan. Officers listed a 20-year-old man as the victim when it was reported someone broke into his car and stole audio equipment. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $560. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 12:48 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 58-year-old male suspect stole a package containing clothing from her front porch. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $823.
• Officers filed a report for theft and interference with a law enforcement officer at 4:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Officers listed JCPenney as the victim when it was reported a 47-year-old male suspect stole multiple articles of clothing. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $770. The clothing was later recovered. David Fernandez, 47, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for theft, criminal trespass, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Fernandez is currently confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $1,500.
• Officers filed a report for sexual battery and promoting the sale of sexual relations at 7:47 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 19-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 43-year-old male suspect inappropriately touched her and offered her money for sexual favors.
• Officers filed a report for flee and elude, possession of stolen property, and interference with a law enforcement officer at 8:56 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lasita and Bala roads in Bala. Officers listed a 26-year-old man as the suspect when it was reported he fled officers in his car after being told he was being detained. Officers pursued him but terminated after the suspect crossed into Clay County. Clay Center and Clay County officers resumed pursuit into Clay County and later terminated as well.