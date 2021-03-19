ARRESTS
• Jacob Allen Tucker, 23, Dwight, for driving while suspended. Free on $750 bond.
• Amanda Nicole Vestweber, 23, 418 S. Manhattan Ave., for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; theft of property or services; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and criminal use of a financial card. Confined on $6,500 bond.
• Randall Scott Cluff, 35, 2112 Sloan St., for possession of stolen property. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Travis Lopez Barkers, 22, 917 Moro St., for three counts of probation violation. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Bobby Lee Pearson, 37, Ogden, for probation violation. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Nathan David Hanson, 39, Riley, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Jacob Alexander Renteria, 20, 4428 Lamonte Drive, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Geralyn Sue Innes, 58, Olsburg, for probation violation. Confined on $1,333 bond.
• Ryan Gregory Kiekbusch, 21, 830 Laramie St., for distribution of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; and display or possession of a fictitious, revoked or suspended driver’s license. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Alec Michael Pierson, 23, 405 N. 10th St. No. 3, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; and distribution of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Free on $15,000 bond.
• Shannondoa Cheynne Hutchinson, 47, 714 Humboldt St. No. 9, for distribution of certain stimulants; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; violation of restrictions on driver’s license or permit; transporting an open container; traffic contraband in correctional or care facility; interference with a law enforcement officer and distribution of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Free on $30,000 bond.
• Landon Lee Geisler, 29, Alma, for mistreatment of a dependent adult. Free on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 41-year-old man reported someone stole a black trailer, according to an Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft near the intersection of South Fifth and Yuma streets at about 11:08 p.m. Wednesday. The trailer was later recovered and returned to the owner. Estimated total loss is $800. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• An 18-year-old man reported a 24-year-old sodomized him, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated criminal sodomy and criminal restraint in Manhattan at about 9:35 a.m. Thursday. Because of the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
• A 50-year-old woman reported someone stole a Vizio television and a bedding set, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2200 block of College Avenue at about 11:34 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $715. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 30-year-old woman reported someone withdrew money from her banking account and opened a credit card with her information, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft by deception and identity fraud in the 3000 block of Geneva Drive at about 2:03 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $3,800. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.