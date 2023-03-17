Chanel Sade Toliver, 35, 730 Allen Road No. 30, for probation violation and two counts of failure to appear. Released on $8,500 bond.
Carlos Steven Rodriguez, 23, 415 Walters Drive No. 205, for aggravated robbery. Held on $80,000 bond.
Edgar Ismael Olague Torres, 17, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 219, for aggravated robbery. Released with no bond listed.
Michael Dean Salada, 33, Dwight, for probation violation. Released on $75,000 bond.
Cristian Soto, 18, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 22, for aggravated robbery. Held on $80,000 bond.
Julian Thomas Evans, 21, Junction City, for theft. Released with no bond listed.
Tina Marie Frohardt, 56, Chapman, for giving a worthless check and theft by deception. Released with no bond listed.
Claudia Jane Caudill, 22, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 149, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
Elyla Surie Robles, 16, Clay Center, for purchase or consumption of liquor by a minor and assault. Released with no bond listed.
Donathan James Hill, 40, 1314 Flint Hills Place, for DUI and possession of marijuana. Released with no bond listed.
Nathan Beyer, 52, 150 E. Poyntz Ave., for probation violation. Released on $2,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft in the 900 block of De Hoff Drive at midnight Thursday in Manhattan. A 32-year-old man was listed as the victim when he reported his truck was broken into and his iPhone 14 Pro Max, North Face jacket and $1,700 cash were stolen from inside. The iPhone was later located in the 700 block of Crestwood Drive and returned to the victim. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,860. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for forgery and theft by deception in the 500 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan on March 16, 2023, around 11:00 a.m. Kansas State Bank and Cat Cans Portable Services were listed as the victims when it was reported a 44-year-old man forged four checks to look like Cat Cans’ checks and cashed them at four separate Kansas State Banks in Riley, Pottawatomie, and Geary counties. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $17,360. Officers also filed a report for forgery and theft by deception at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of S. Seth Child Road in Manhattan. Community First Bank and a 59-year-old man were listed as the victims when it was reported the same 44-year-old man forged a check to look like the man’s check and cashed it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $3,800. Anyone with information about these cases can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 14400 block of Green-Randolph Road. A 61-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered her outbuilding overnight and stole her red 2014 Honda Rancher 4-wheeler worth around $5,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 12:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Anderson and N. Manhattan avenues. When they arrived on scene, they found a 13-year-old girl had been crossing the street at the intersection on a bicycle heading southbound and hit an eastbound 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Kaleb Antonucci, 21, of Manhattan. The girl was transported to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries. RCPD does not have specifics on the extent of the injuries at this time.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of College Heights Road in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported his truck was broken into overnight causing damage to a door and his DJI Mini 3 Pro drone was stolen from the inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,600. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported her unoccupied apartment was broken into and her Nintendo Switch, docking station, charger, and controller were stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at midnight Thursday in the 1800 block of Vaughn Drive in Manhattan. A 67-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported a rock was thrown through a window of her home. The estimated total loss associated with this case is 800. Anyone with information about these cases can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.