ARRESTS

  • Chanel Sade Toliver, 35, 730 Allen Road No. 30, for probation violation and two counts of failure to appear. Released on $8,500 bond.
  • Carlos Steven Rodriguez, 23, 415 Walters Drive No. 205, for aggravated robbery. Held on $80,000 bond.
  • Edgar Ismael Olague Torres, 17, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 219, for aggravated robbery. Released with no bond listed.
  • Michael Dean Salada, 33, Dwight, for probation violation. Released on $75,000 bond.
  • Cristian Soto, 18, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 22, for aggravated robbery. Held on $80,000 bond.
  • Julian Thomas Evans, 21, Junction City, for theft. Released with no bond listed.
  • Tina Marie Frohardt, 56, Chapman, for giving a worthless check and theft by deception. Released with no bond listed.
  • Claudia Jane Caudill, 22, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 149, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
  • Elyla Surie Robles, 16, Clay Center, for purchase or consumption of liquor by a minor and assault. Released with no bond listed.
  • Donathan James Hill, 40, 1314 Flint Hills Place, for DUI and possession of marijuana. Released with no bond listed.
  • Nathan Beyer, 52, 150 E. Poyntz Ave., for probation violation. Released on $2,500 bond.