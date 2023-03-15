ARRESTS

  • Calvin Deon Amacker Jr., 23, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Bradley Scott Benco, 47, 1107 Pomeroy St. A, for assault. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Peter William Heier, 40, homeless, for criminal threat against a law enforcement officer. Held on $5,000 bond.
  • Christopher Curtis Lusebrink, 38, 927 Garden Way No. 14, for domestic battery. Held on $4,000 bond.

