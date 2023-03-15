Calvin Deon Amacker Jr., 23, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Bradley Scott Benco, 47, 1107 Pomeroy St. A, for assault. Held on $2,000 bond.
Peter William Heier, 40, homeless, for criminal threat against a law enforcement officer. Held on $5,000 bond.
Christopher Curtis Lusebrink, 38, 927 Garden Way No. 14, for domestic battery. Held on $4,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Joshua Dunaway, 29, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 400 block of Humboldt Street.
Briana Sack, 20, Belvue, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 700 block of N. 11th Street.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Pottawatomie Court in Manhattan. A 46-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported three of his truck’s tires were slashed overnight. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,500. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard. RB Outpost Western Store was listed as the victim when it was reported a 22-year-old man had broken out the front store window around 3 a.m. to gain entry and stole cash and an Apple iPad and also damaged a price scanner. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Officers responded to the report of a vehicle fire at 2:50 a.m. Monday in the 6700 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard. When they arrived on scene, they found a 200 Pontiac Grand Prix on fire and later, the owner, Trenton Richerson, 22, of Marysville walking in the 7300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard. It was determined by officers that Richerson had been driving intoxicated and also had committed the burglary at the RB Outpost Western Store. He was arrested for both and remains confined in the Riley County jail with a total bond of $4,750.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 10:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Fort Riley Boulevard in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Marvin Vines, 62, of Terre Haute, Indiana, had been rear-ended in the westbound lane of Fort Riley Boulevard at the intersection of S. 10th Street by a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Maxxie Clarke, 23, of Westmoreland. Vines was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries. Officers on scene found Clarke to be intoxicated and she was arrested for aggravated battery and driving under the influence. Clarke remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $4,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of N. Brookglen Circle in Manhattan. A 48-year-old woman was listed as the victim when she reported mail delivered to her front porch, containing around $35,500 worth of prescription pills, was stolen. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Jamie Berges, 33, of St. George, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday after being transported from the Pottawatomie County Jail for a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. The warrant stems from a Feb. 13, 2020, incident where it was reported Berges attempted to purchase cigarettes with fake money. Berges remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $40,000.