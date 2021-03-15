ARRESTS
• Nicolai Robaire St. Francis Chung, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Gerry Wayne Phillips II, 29, 3017 Sandstone Drive No. 9, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Samuel Jordan Sauer, 22, 701 Allison Ave. No. 8, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Nicholas Gomez, 19, Wamego, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Drake Alden Durler, 19, 730 Allen Road No. 64, for fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Andrea Depilar Rojas Mejia, 38, Enterprise, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Dorsey Gene Hall, 59, Seneca, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Jackson Michael Tanner, 18, 2031 Skyler Circle, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Dawson Reid Shalberg, 21, 913 Bluemont Ave., for disorderly conduct. Free on $500 bond.
• Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 36, 1204 Yuma St. No. 4, for failure to appear. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Talon Kelly Flynn, 21, 1030 Ratone St., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Collin Alexander Wood, 27, 1209 Overlook Drive, for probation violation, making false information and theft by deception. Confined without bond.
• Elijah James Smith, 24, 1933 Beck St., for failure to appear and DUI. Free on $10,750 bond.
• Javette Denise Campbell, 56, 501 Stone Drive No. 1111, for driving while suspended. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Matthew Ryan Muse, 42, Manhattan, for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Brianne Grace Duddeck, 31, Manhattan, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 38-year-old man reported a 25-year-old man displayed a firearm at him, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and interference with an officer in Manhattan at about 9:28 p.m. Friday. Police refused to identify the victim.
• Someone discharged a firearm in Manhattan early Saturday morning, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits in the 500 block of Bertrand Street at about 1:13 a.m. Saturday. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 30-year-old man allegedly stole a black 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 and made unauthorized transactions with a credit card, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 3100 block of Anderson Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, listing Union State Bank and Robbins Motor Co. LLC as the victims. Estimated total loss is $34,243.
• A 35-year-old man and Kansas State Bank reported someone used a forged check to withdraw money, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for forgery and theft by deception in the 1000 block of Westloop Place at about 10:09 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $2,500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 17-year-old girl reported someone broke into an unlocked vehicle and stole a Steve Madden purse containing a gold necklace, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at about 11:16 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $735. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 25-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man reported a 25-year-old man slashed their tires, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 12 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $1,200. Police refused to identify the victims.
• A 19-year-old man reportedly fired a weapon at someone, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 900 block of Humboldt Street at about 3:44 p.m. Saturday. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 20-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman reported a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man injured them and broke a windshield, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for battery and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue at about 3:01 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victims.
• A 71-year-old man reported someone threw a full beer can through a window, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2100 block of Blue Hills Road at about 3:09 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 25-year-old man, a 64-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman reported someone stole multiple items from them, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2100 block of Prairie Field Place at about 5:31 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is estimated to be more than $1,000. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.