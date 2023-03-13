Anthony Toliver, 33, 2324 Raspberry Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Reannan Elyse Riedy, 24, 213 Summit Ave. A, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Brent Anthony Telck, 24, 1015 Leavenworth St., for possession of marijuana, DUI, and possession with intent to use paraphernalia. Held on $2,750 bond.
Studd Francis Leach, 46, 3132 Lundin Drive No. 10, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
Alex Corbin Cain, 30, 624 Bluemont Ave. No. 1, for probation violation. Held on $4,000 bond.
Ethan Muturi Chege, 23, 3668 Everett Drive, for failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond.
Ryan Nicholas Armbrust, 18, Wamego, for attempted theft and theft. Released with no bond listed.
Joscelyn Lee Helm, 25, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
Kaiden Derek Daniel, 21, Wamego, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Emanuel Gonzales, 20, Hutchinson, for burglary. Released on $2,000 bond.
Olga Lebedeva, 25, 930 Colorado St. A, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Jennifer Rodriguez Armendariz, 24, Independence, Missouri, for failure to appear and display of a fictitious or revoked license. Released on $2,500 bond.
Joseph Daniel Brown, 20, 5550 Stone Crest No. 201A, for aggravated domestic battery. Held on $4,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Chloe Aufderheide, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and unlawful use of a license while at 1101 Moro St.
Sage Schwerman, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and unlawful use of a license while at 1101 Moro St.
Chandler Mixon, 24, Manhattan, for sale of alcohol to a minor while at 1101 Moro St.
Kaiden Daniel, 21, Wamego, for possession of an open container while in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Midland Avenue in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported his grey Genuine Scooter Co. Roughhouse 50 Sport moped was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery at 9:45 p.m. Friday in Manhattan on March 10, 2023, around 9:45 p.m. A 37-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported a 30-year-old woman known to him hit and strangled him.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal carry of a weapon at midnight Saturday in the 400 block of McCall Road in Manhattan. A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were listed as the victims when it was reported a separate 17-year-old boy pointed a handgun at them.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan. A 43-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported a 24-year-old man broke out a window to his property. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,100. Curtis Minick, 24, of Enterprise was issued a notice to appear in connection for criminal damage to property and interference with law enforcement.
Officers filed a report for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 17-year-old girl was listed as the victim. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Bayside Way in Manhattan. A 25-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported a 28-year-old man threatened him with a gun during an argument.