ARRESTS

  • Anthony Toliver, 33, 2324 Raspberry Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Reannan Elyse Riedy, 24, 213 Summit Ave. A, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Brent Anthony Telck, 24, 1015 Leavenworth St., for possession of marijuana, DUI, and possession with intent to use paraphernalia. Held on $2,750 bond.
  • Studd Francis Leach, 46, 3132 Lundin Drive No. 10, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
  • Alex Corbin Cain, 30, 624 Bluemont Ave. No. 1, for probation violation. Held on $4,000 bond.
  • Ethan Muturi Chege, 23, 3668 Everett Drive, for failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond.
  • Ryan Nicholas Armbrust, 18, Wamego, for attempted theft and theft. Released with no bond listed.
  • Joscelyn Lee Helm, 25, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
  • Kaiden Derek Daniel, 21, Wamego, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Emanuel Gonzales, 20, Hutchinson, for burglary. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Olga Lebedeva, 25, 930 Colorado St. A, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Jennifer Rodriguez Armendariz, 24, Independence, Missouri, for failure to appear and display of a fictitious or revoked license. Released on $2,500 bond.
  • Joseph Daniel Brown, 20, 5550 Stone Crest No. 201A, for aggravated domestic battery. Held on $4,000 bond.

