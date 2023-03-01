ARRESTS
Jean
- Carlo Ruiz Silgado, 33, 150 E. Poyntz Ave., for operation of a motor vehicle without a license and transporting an open container. Released on $500 bond.
- Lyle A. Phinney, 71, 826 Colorado St., for disorderly conduct. Released on $750 bond.
- Taylor Christian Morris, 31, 819 Gillespie Drive, for two counts of probation violation. Held on $20,000 bond.
- Nathaniel Brock Williamson, 17, 1808 Kingwood Drive, for sexual exploitation of a child.
- Cassidy Faith Stockman, 28, Wamego, for failure to appear. Held with no bond listed.
- Bailey Marie Collier, 20, Wichita, for failure to appear. Held on $3,000 bond.
- Andrew Paul Brandenburg, 44, homeless, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
- Isaiah Jamel Stevenson Clark, 22, 2412 Buena Vista Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
- Odessey Odeiyona Jewel Moore, 23, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 130, for probation violation. Released
- with no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
James Rous
- h, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Kearney Street in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported her Tao Blade 50 moped was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for sexual battery at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 26-year-old woman was listed as the victim and a 34-year-old man was listed as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for lewd and lascivious behavior in Manhattan at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A 34-year-old man was listed as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
- Joanna Nowak, 30, of St. George was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan after officers found drugs in her possession during a traffic stop. Nowak was arrested for distribution of meth, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of clonazepam, distribution of amphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Nowak remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $25,000.
- Joseph Keehn, 29, of Havensville was arrested at 5:45 p.m Tuesday for his Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. This warrant stems from a Feb. 10, 2018, incident where Keehn reportedly pointed a gun at three victims while burglarizing a car. Keehn was originally arrested for two counts of aggravated assault and theft on Feb. 11, 2018. K
eehn remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $80,000.