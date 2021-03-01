ARRESTS
• Delilah Denise Bellamy, 42, 820 Colorado St. No. 2, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Justin Marvin Staley, 38, for criminal deprivation of property, eight counts of criminal damage to property, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer through reckless driving, two counts of maximum speed limits, traffic control signal, improper turn or approach, four counts of criminal trespass, and driving while suspended. Confined on $12,000 bond.
• Ryan Joseph Burns, 22, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Cody Jean Totten, 25, Wamego, for two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $9,000 bond.
• Savannah Nichole Vidana, 20, 915 N. Eighth St., for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Alex Raymond Timbs Jr., 21, 1847 Hunting Ave., for criminal deprivation of property, criminal restraint and criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Dylan Christopher Walton, 21, 1847 Hunting Ave., for reckless driving. Free on $750 bond.
• Garrett Kane Silva, 24, 1501 Oxford Place No. 19, for probation violation. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Johnnie Gerard Brown Jr., 27, Junction City, for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Qyaunaiza Tybree Perkins, 23, Topeka, for disorderly conduct. Free on $750 bond.
• Bryce Buchanan Gardner, 23, 1617 Steward Court, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined without bond.
• Jason Craig Araiza Adams, 33, 2135 Snowbird Drive, for DUI. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Andrew Coleman Jones, 42, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 308, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; interference with a law enforcement officer; and attempted driving while suspended. Confined on $7,000 bond.
• Christopher Alexander Nelson, 35, 512 S. 12th St., for failure to appear. Free on $108 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Two people were injured after a crash in southwest Manhattan Friday, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash in the 4500 block of Fort Riley Boulevard at about 11:52 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Adrienne Smith, 31, of Junction City, had attempted to enter the roadway and was struck by a 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Lenny Rosario, 21, of Manhattan. Emergency responders took both drivers to Ascension Via Christi Hospital, where Smith was treated for neck pain and a minor hand laceration and Rosario for wrist and neck pain. Police issued Smith a citation for unsafe lane changing.
• A 42-year-old man reported a 30-year-old man failed to provide payment for an agreed transaction, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 1000 block of South Seth Child Road at about 1:26 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $550. Police refused to identify the victim.
• An 80-year-old man reported someone scammed him by pretending to work for the lottery, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 1000 block of Houston Street at about 1:37 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $2,900. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 28-year-old woman reported someone broke a window and a door on her vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 3100 block of Heritage Lane at about 5:16 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $1,500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 39-year-old man reported someone driving a possibly early 1990s red Jeep shot at his Chevy Express Van, damaging a tire and rim, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and McCall Road at about 8:57 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $200. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 26-year-old woman reported a 27-year-old man damaged her iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 100 Manhattan Town Center at about 2:32 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $1,420. Police arrested Johnnie Brown Jr., 27, of Junction City in connection on the offense of criminal damage to property. Brown Jr. is free on a $1,000 bond.
• A 22-year-old man reported someone damaged and vandalized his vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Silo Place at about 9:47 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $3,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 22-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 45-year old man reported a 25-year-old woman battered them, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for battery, interference with a LEO, and battery on an LEO in the 700 block of North Manhattan Avenue at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday. Police arrested Cody Totten, 25, of Wamego in connection on the offenses of battery, battery on a LEO, felony battery on a LEO and interference with LEO. Totten is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $9,000 bond.
• A 30-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, and a 65-year-old man reported a 38-year-old male man officers and damaged property, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report in the 500 block of Pine Alley in Ogden at about 12:03 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $5,500. Police arrested Justin Staley, 38, in connection on the offenses of criminal deprivation of property, fleeing and elude, failure to stop at a red light, improper turn or approach, driving while license is canceled/suspended/revoked, two counts of speeding, four counts of criminal trespass, and seven counts of criminal damage to property. Staley is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $12,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Grant Dunning, 22, 708 N. Manhattan Ave., for possession of an open container in public at about 12:32 a.m. Sunday while in the 300 block of North 15th St.