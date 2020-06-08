MONDAY ARRESTS
• Indigo Leann Ballard, 21, 2305 Anderson Ave., for aggravated assault. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Dontray Daquan Glover, 24, 1700 N. Manhattan Ave. No. 312, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Justin Paul Roy, 33, 3306 Fairman Circle, for domestic battery and intimidation of a witness or a victim. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Austin Douglas Brummett Brown, 26, 6030 Tuttle Terrace No. 22, for criminal damage to property, DUI, transporting an open container, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $3,500 bond.
• Patrick Daquan Goodman, 24, 1915 Violet Circle, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Kolten John Bracebridge, 31, Junction City, for driving while suspended. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Zachary Dewayne Tilton, 32, 912 N. Fourth St., for parole violation. Confined without bond.
• Willie Lawton Kennedy, 73, 1200 Yuma St. No. 2, for possession of marijuana, interference with law enforcement officer and driving while suspended. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Joshua Kyle Davies, 33, Wamego, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
INCIDENTS
• A 20-year-old woman reported she was raped by a man she didn’t know, according to a Riley County Police Department report.
Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• Police arrested a Junction City man in connection with a road rage incident in Manhattan Friday evening.
A 34-year-old man reported a man brandished a gun during the incident, and officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Bluemont Avenue at about 5:55 p.m. Police arrested Walberto Cartagena, 23, Junction City, on an offense of aggravated assault. Cartagena is free on a $5,000 bond. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 21-year-old woman reported a 26-year-old man she knows damaged her phone, according to an RCPD Report. Officers filed a report for domestic criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $850.
• A 61-year-old man allegedly sexually battered a 24-year-old woman, according to an RCPD report.
Officers filed a report for aggravated sexual battery and criminal deprivation of property in Manhattan at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• A 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman allegedly assaulted each other, according to an RCPD report.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and domestic battery in Manhattan at about 10:55 p.m. Sunday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
Police released new information on the following cases:
• Reis Mulvaney, 21, reported that someone took her catalytic converter from her vehicle, according to a May 26 Riley County Police Department report.
• A man entered a residence with a firearm without permission, according to a May 26 RCPD report. Officers listed Antonio Cooper, 43, Michael Skillern Lewis, 25, Shana Johnson, 42, and a 15-year-old boy as the victims. Police identified and detained a suspect in connection to the incident.
• Zachary Hopkins reported someone took his red 2013 Ford F150, according to a May 28 RCPD report.
• Dixie Eres, 21, reported someone took her black 2017 Kia Niro, according to a May 28 RCPD report.
• A man allegedly took money from a 17-year-old girl and Regina Nelson, 45, by fraudulently using a financial card, according to a May 28 RCPD report.