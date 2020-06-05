ARRESTS
• Jason Maurice Hatchett Jr., 25, Junction City, for driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Reade Elaine Wohler, 22, 719 Leavenworth St., for failure to appear. Free on $138 bond.
• Anthony Juan Murphy, 55, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Jonathan Masters Stanton, 36, Manhattan, for probation violation. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Demarco Hudspeth Branam, 27, for failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and driving while suspended. Confined on $7,000 bond.
• Ceedrik Lee Sweatmon, 21, Wichita, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• An 18-year-old woman reported a man she knows sexually battered her, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for sexual battery in Manhattan at about 6:10 p.m. Thursday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• A 56-year-old man reported that a man damaged two doors and door frames, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1837 Cassell Road at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $800. Police refused to identify the victim. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.