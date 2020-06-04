ARRESTS
• Nick Bowser Jr., 43, Ogden, for two counts of probation violation. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Melvin Lashawn Toliver, 35, 1015 Yuma St., for battery and disorderly conduct. Confined on $750 bond.
• Edwin Jeffrey Baker Jr., 36, 530 Pierre St. No. 1, for 18 counts of violation of a protection order and 18 counts of stalking. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Gabriel Christian Seim, 27, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 333, for parole violation. Confined without bond.
• Christopher Michael Day, 38, Leonardville, for theft of property or services. Free on $500 bond.
• Amanda Leigh Massoli, 30, 620 Kearney St. No. 6, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Jamie Marie Aguero, 33, 429 Leavenworth St., for probation violation. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Andrew Allin Ware, 58, 830 Colorado St., for probation violation. Confined on $1,551 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 26-year-old man reported that someone damaged the hood of his Jeep Gladiator, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 1215 Laramie St. at about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,001. Police refused to identify the victim. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.