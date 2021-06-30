ARRESTS
• Oscar Dominique Camacho Jr., 44, Alta Vista, for possession of opiate or narcotic, possession of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Christopher Lee Taylor, 36, Wichita, for criminal damage to property. Released on $500 bond.
• Jason Michael Melton, 38, 714 Humboldt St. No. 11, for failure to appear. Held on $6,000 bond.
• Ashley Nicole Demercurio, 35, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released with $500 bond.
• Frankmill Taveras, 24, 3017 Sandstone Drive No. 10, for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
• Samuel Jordan Sauer, 23, 730 Allen Road No. 81, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Mitchell Alan Jones II, 25, 1715 Poyntz Ave., for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $1,750 bond.
• George Duane Newell Jr., 32, Clay Center, for probation violation. Released with no bond listed.
• Ashanti Lashay Hernandez, 29, Meriden, for parole violation. Released with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 12:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of S. Sixth Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 49-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his tan Cadillac SRX. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 3:12 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. Officers listed a 48-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his grey 2018 Forest River Surveyor pull-behind trailer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $25,000. The trailer was later located by the Topeka Police Department and returned to the victim. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3:22 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 61-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect kicked in a door to a residence. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Sunset Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 35-year-old man and Gaslight Apartments as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into a storage room and stole a Ryobi table saw, chop saw, and leaf blower, a Dewalt air compressor, a Stihl chainsaw and hedge trimmer, caulk, levels, paint poles, hoses, wiring, pales, and a number of other miscellaneous tools. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $5,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 23-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole her pink Honda Metropolitan moped. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.