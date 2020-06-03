ARRESTS
• Ralph Francis Walters, 65, 1116 Garden Way Unit C, for criminal threat. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Kevin Lashon Mobley Jr., 19, 730 Allen Road No. 13, for aggravated domestic battery and endangering a child. Confined on $20,000 bond.
• Molly Elizabeth Meeks, 31, 2007 Parkway Drive, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
• Jazlyn Unique Washington, 21, Junction City, for breach of privacy. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took a catalytic converter from a Prairie Stone inc. work truck, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 5661 N. 48th St. at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
• A 19-year-old man allegedly battered a 22-year-old woman, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery and child endangerment in Manhattan at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.