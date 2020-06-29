ARRESTS
• James David Buckley Gulick, 26, 1124 Garden Way Unit C, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Roleeta Dawn Lowe, 31, Junction City, for probation violation. Free on $500 bond.
• Dakeal Javiel Franco Allen, 18, 531 Yuma St. Unit B, for burglary and contributing to child misconduct. Confined on $8,000 bond.
• Kaden Crawley Henry, 14, Manhattan, for burglary. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
• Joshua Scott Walters, 22, 909 Osage St., for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Tobias Lamar White, 20, Fort Riley, for driving while suspended. Free on $750 bond.
• Asia Chantrel Ann Channel Foster, 28, 1119 Laramie St. No. 6, for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.