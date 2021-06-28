ARRESTS
• David Lee Thornton, 33, 800 Pottawatomie Ave., for violation of protection order. Released on $1,000 bond.
• James Andrew Moore II, 28, 1206 Vattier St. No. 5, for probation violation. Held on $50,000 bond.
• Chad Alan Armstrong, 23, Olathe, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Eric Jon Snyder, 51, 4904 Lake Course Circle No. E, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Kevin Barbosa Sosa, 28, Snellville, Georgia, for DUI. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Brian Lee Havens, 42, 1704 Fair Lane No. 26, for probation violation. Released on $277 bond.
• Michael Edward Smith, 47, homeless, for two counts of failure to appear. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Eldon Leon Smith, 77, Ogden, for violation of protection order. Released on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card at 11:42 a.m. Friday in Manhattan. Officers listed Hyvee and a 49-year-old man as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect unlawfully used a financial card to make several purchases in and around Manhattan. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,080. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for burglary, criminal damage to property and theft at 4:03 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Buckingham Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 26-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into her car and stole a wallet. The victim also reported her black USA mountain bicycle as stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $650. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 11:47 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Seventh Street in Ogden. Officers listed a 28-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into a storage trailer workshop and stole welding, farm and horse farrier tools. The estimated total loss associated with this case is estimated at more than $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and criminal damage to property at 2:25 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bluemont Avenue and N. 12th Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 26-year-old man, Courtyard by Marriott, and the City of Manhattan as the victims when it was reported an unknown male suspect pointed a gun at the 26-year-old male victim, then fired a gun, damaging a window on the Courtyard by Marriott. No injuries were reported. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery at 3:46 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 32-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 33-year-old male suspect choked her. Anthony Brown, 33, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated domestic battery. Brown was issued a total bond of $7,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 7:08 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Allison Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into an apartment and stole a 55-inch Samsung television, an Xbox One gaming system, an HP Google Chromebook, and other miscellaneous items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $570. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.