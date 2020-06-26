ARRESTS
• Malcolm Coy Cunningham, 50, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Brain Michael Bullock, 44, Bonne Tern, Missouri, for battery and criminal threat. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Donald Eugene Scott III, 27, Kansas City, for probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Aaron Lee Lewis, 25, Manhattan, for stalking, violation of a protection order and criminal trespass. Confined without bond.
• Cherokee Dawnn Hardemon, 23, Manhattan, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Nicholas Michael Oxios, 26, 923 Vattier St. No. 12, for probation violation. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Danielle Aliceia Maple, 30, 7213 Mound Ridge Road, for criminal threat. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Kala Bernadett Auchard, 25, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.