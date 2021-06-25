ARRESTS
• Gregory Miller Waters, 32, 1913 Anderson Ave. No. 101, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Bryan Eugene Perez, 45, 4618 Freeman Road, for distribution of opiate or narcotic, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Held on $7,500.
• Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 36, 864 Church Ave., for failure to appear. Held on $15,000.
• Jonathan Thomas Lohe, 40, 300 N. Fifth St. No. 7A, failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Anthony Eugene Leonard, 42, 1530 College Ave. No. A9, for driving while suspended. Held on $3,000 bond.
• Taylor Lea Wilhite, 42, 2418 Buena Vista Drive, for domestic battery, criminal trespass and battery. Released on $3,000.
• David Lee Thornton, 33, 800 Pottawatomie Drive, for criminal damage to property. Released on $3,000 bond.
• Natascha Christina Jones, 35, 2412 Buttonwood Drive, for two counts of theft and two counts of criminal trespass. Held with no bond listed.
• Brewster Lee Jones, 36, homeless, for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and probation violation. Held on $50,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of S. Elm Street in Ogden. Officers listed 42- and two 19-year-old men as the victims when it was reported a 19-year-old male suspect and a 42-year-old suspect threatened one of the 19-year-old male victims and a second 19-year-old male suspect threatened the 42-year-old male victim and other 19-year old male victim with a gun.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence at 8 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Kimball Avenue. Officers listed Julie Overstreet, 48, of St. George driving a 2015 Acura RDX as the victim when it was reported Teena Whitmore, 38, of Manhattan driving a 2009 Mini Cooper southbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard hit Overstreet head-on while she was sitting at the inside northbound turn lane on Tuttle Creek Boulevard. Overstreet and Whitmore were transported to Via Christi for minor injuries. Whitmore was later arrested in connection for aggravated battery, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence. Whitmore was issued a total bond of $5,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Buckingham Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 20-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into his truck’s toolbox and stole bolt cutters, a ratchet wrench set, a Blue Point socket set, a two Milwaukee impact drills. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Heritage Court in Manhattan. Officers listed a 20-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered his storage unit and stole duck hunting decoys, a fishing pole, luggage, waders and a hiking stick. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,190. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Kearney Street. Officer listed a 21-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 31-year-old female suspect threatened her with two knives.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan Officers listed an unknown suspect when it was reported a specialized Rockhopper bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and domestic battery at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man as the victims when it was reported 25-year-old male and 23-year-old female suspects injured them.