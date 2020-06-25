ARRESTS
• Joshua Edward Stepney, 31, 1000 Yuma St. No. 3, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
• Ashley Nicole Skilling, 31, Augusta, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
• Marcus Michael Edmonds, 22, 9104 Tonya Terrace, for failure to appear and probation violation. Free on $1,208 bond.
• Andrew Martin Litke, 37, Manhattan, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
INCIDENTS
• A 27-year-old man reported someone took his Sig Sauer P320 9-mm handgun from his vehicle, according to a Riley County Police Department. Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary at 2617 Brook Circle at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Several road signs were shot in Pottawatomie County, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of an ATV driving around shooting near Bigelow Road, west of Westmoreland, at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. They found several road signs had been shot on Antelope Run Road, Bigelow Road, Wilson Creek Road, Shady Lane, McKimmons Road, Pleasant Run Road and Myers Valley Road. Witnesses described the ATV as black with a cab and bed. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information contact it at 785-457-3353 or leave an online tip through Crimestoppers at www.ptsheriff.com.
• Officers filed a report for a past rape in Manhattan Tuesday, listing a 16-year-old girl as the victim and a 41-year-old man she knows as the suspect. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.