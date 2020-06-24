ARRESTS
• Manfred Adrien Elocka Ngom, 25, 1024 Fremont St. No. 8, for probation violation. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Wehner Rodriguez, 21, 2403 Brock Lane, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; DUI, operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag; and liability insurance required. Free on $750 bond.
• Jonathan Scott Cargal, 26, 733 Griffith Drive No. 3, for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Bradley William Kingsley, 41, 1920 Hunting Ave. Unit B, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
• Brian Lynn Hendrix, 46, Topeka, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
• Martin Dean Carter, 43, for domestic battery. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Jennifer Christine Burton Pollock, 33, for domestic battery. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Joshua Kyle Davies, 33, Wamego, for interference with a law enforcement officer, theft of property or services and criminal damage to property. Free on $2,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 35-year-old man reported that someone took his specialized Sirrius bicycle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1435 Anderson Ave in Manhattan at about 7:05 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $570. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• A 38-year-old man reported someone took cash and an AR-15 rifle from a black 2014 GMC Sierra, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Butterfield Road at about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $1,960. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.
• A 26-year-old man reported someone took cash from his white 2017 Dodge Ram 2500, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft from a motor vehicle in the 2700 block of Brookpark Drive at about 7:11 a.m Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $850. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.