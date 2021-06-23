ARRESTS
• Andrew Lee Smith, 42, St. George, for four counts of probation violation. Held on $395.50 bond.
• Jason Charles Curry, 36, Junction City, for criminal threat. Held on $7,000 bond.
• Jesse Michael Brewer, 27, 913 Humboldt St. No. 2, for domestic battery. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Nicholas Paul Lambert, 25, Ogden, for probation violation. Held on $25,000 bond.
• Joseph Lester Fountain, 52, Westmoreland, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Released on $2,500 bond.
• Ciera Marie Jernigan, 20, Marysville, for probation violation. Held on $5,000 bond.
• Christy Su Woolsey, 37, Clay Center, for possession of opiate or narcotic, distribution of opiate or narcotic, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution or manufacture of paraphernalia, and unlawful act with a vehicle. Held on $18,000 bond.
• Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 36, 864 Church Ave., for possession of opiate or narcotic. Held on 10,000 bond.
• Joshua Kyle Davis, 34, Wamego, for burglary, two counts of theft, and criminal damage to property. Released with no bond listed.
• Brian Alan Wells, 32, Meriden, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 5:43 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Hillview Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 42-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect shot his car with a BB gun causing multiple dents. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 10:02 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Eighth St. in Ogden. Officers listed a 24-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown male suspect entered her occupied residence without permission and left after the victim screamed. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Rio Honda Way in Manhattan. Officers listed a 24-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his black and gold Aventon Level Commander electric bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hunting Avenue and Canfield Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed 38- and 52-year-old women as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect shot a gun, hitting a house. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.