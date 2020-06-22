ARRESTS
• Aaron Jacob Weber, 24, Effingham, for disorderly conduct. Free on $500 bond.
• Joseph Daniel Underwood, 24, Mission, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jacob Bernard Underwood, 26, 415 Walters Drive No. 508, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $4,000 bond.
• Juan Anthony Logan Jr., 22, St. Louis, Missouri, for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, DUI, improper driving on laned roadway and maximum speed limits. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Joseph Daniel Brown, 17, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana. Free with no bond listed.
• William Charles Haman, 32, 814 Fremont St. Unit A, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Kevin Michael Harbaugh, 38, Westmoreland, for failure to appear.
INCIDENTS
• A 23-year-old man reported someone took his specialized Alibi XL bicycle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 917 Vattier St. at about 12:00 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• A woman allegedly shoplifted grocery items from Dillons, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1101 Westloop Pl. at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $1,100. The items were recovered.
• A 25-year-old man reported someone took his Nintendo Switch, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 417 Laramie St. at about 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $630. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.
• A 15-year-old boy reported that two other teens attacked him and took his property, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery in the 400 block of Clydesdale Dr. at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They arrested Curtis Nevins, 14, of Ogden, and Samarion England, 16, of Ogden, both on one count of aggravated robbery each. Nevins and England were taken to the juvenile detention facility in Junction City.