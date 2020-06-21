ARRESTS
• Dermarr Qwandarious Mccormick, 20, Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Free on $500 bond.
• Michael Dale Garrison-Bivens, 29, 4021 Bald Eagle Drive, for DUI and possession of marijuana. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Marion Gavin, 51, for four counts of failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Javontae Dashon Darby, 27, 820 Colorado St. No. 2, for two counts of possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; two counts of possession of marijuana; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $7,000 bond.
• Jesse Mark Sexton, 34, 2007 Parkway Drive, for five counts of failure to appear, nine counts of violation of a protection order, interference with a law enforcement officer, burglary and criminal damage to property. Confined on $155,500 bond.
• Seth Nathaniel Lightfoot, 26, Blaine, for theft of property or services. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Michael Patrick Claeys, 40, Marysville, for possession of stolen property. Confined on $3,000 bond.