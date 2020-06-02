ARRESTS
• Randall Scott Cluff, 34, Manhattan, for operating a car without an ignition interlock device and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free with no bond listed.
• Gabriel Christian Seim, 27, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 333, for failure to appear. Confined on $50,000 bond.
• Wilson Alonso Banegas-Herrera, 21, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 93, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Amanda Leigh Massoli, 30, 620 Kearney St. No. 6, for possession of marijuana; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; and possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Brett Michael House, 19, Silver Lake, for theft of property or services. Free with no bond listed.
• Lanisha Kysha Marlowe, 25, Omaha, Nebraska, for theft of property or services. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 39-year-old woman reported that someone used her financial card for multiple transactions, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft in Manhattan at about 9 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $3,665. Police refused to identify the victim. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
• A 34-year-old woman reported that someone took her Trek District bicycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1215 Laramie St. in Manhattan at about 9:40 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $600. Police refused to identify the victim. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone spray painted city property, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Warner Park Road at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.