ARRESTS
• Zachary Douglas Allen, 23, Junction City, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Henry Lee Morgan, 41, 505 Moro St., for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Jamie Kay Biggers, 26, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Anthony Rocco Conforti, 27, Wamego, for domestic battery and driving while suspended. Free on $2,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone entered a family’s garage and damaged a vehicle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Beck Street. They listed a 38-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy as the victims. Estimated total loss is $200. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.